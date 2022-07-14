Jesse Marsch's Whites are taking in three games Down Under in their build-up towards the new Premier League season and raised the curtain on their Oz Tour in Thursday's clash against Brisbane Roar.

Leeds were cheered on by their usual terrific support inside the Cbus Super Stadium in the Gold Coast suburb of Robina in Queensland and Leeds recorded a 2-1 victory through a fierce strike from Dan James and a bullet Joe Gelhardt header.

Five new signings also made their Whites debuts as United's new home shirt got its first airing and here are 22 brilliant photos of the fresh recruits, fresh faces and usual stellar support who got to meet their stars at the end.

1. Nice to meet you! Leeds United's new USA international midfielder Tyler Adams is all the rage as he greets the fans after his first game in front of the brilliant Whites support. Photo Sales

2. Opener United's Wales international forward Dan James fired Leeds ahead. Photo Sales

3. Dan the man James is congratulated as Leeds celebrate going 1-0 up. Photo Sales

4. Great Dane New signing and Denmark international Rasmus Kristensen clears his lines as he towers above Nikola Mileusnic. Photo Sales