Leeds United returned to FA Cup action on Saturday afternoon with a clash against Accrington Stanley, and they wlll now be counting down the hours to the transfer deadline.

The Whites have already strengthened with signings such as Max Wober and Georginio Rutter, but they could yet add more signings, with Jesse Marsch’s men playing with fire near the relegation zone, just a point above the drop, albeit with a game in hand. Leeds face a race against time to get deals done, with the deadline on Tuesday night.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison update

Leeds are said to have received a sizable offer for star winger Jack Harrison last week.

According to The Athletic, Leicester City submitted an offer worth £20million for Harrison, but there hasn’t been a response just yet. It’s reported Leeds are still weighing up whether to cash in or to keep hold of Harrison, and there is no telling what the winger’s view is on the situation.

For now, Harrison remains a Leeds player, and he started and scored against Stanley in the cup on Saturday.

Tete move shut down

Leeds were linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Tete recently, recently, but it seems that particular deal isn’t going anywhere.

According to L’Equipe, Leicester are now in prime position to land the winger, with Leeds deciding not to pursue a deal. Tete has been on loan with Lyon this season, but it seems he is headed for pastures new in the long term.