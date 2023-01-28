Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United live: Rutter makes debut, goal and score updates in FA Cup Fourth Round
Leeds United will look to avoid a giant-killing at the Wham Stadium this afternoon as the Whites take on League One strugglers Accrington Stanley
Jesse Marsch’s side visit the Lancashire club on the back of an emphatic FA Cup Third Round replay victory against Cardiff City and a commanding, but no so fruitful, 0-0 draw versus Premier League Brentford last weekend. Accrington on the other hand, needed extra-time against non-league Boreham Wood to secure passage to this stage of the competition, a game which will represent a tenth of their annual revenue.
Leeds boss Marsch is set to name a strong XI against the side currently one place above the relegation zone in English football’s third tier, with club-record signing Georginio Rutter destined for a full debut and £21 million summer addition Luis Sinisterra expected to feature, too.
Follow all the action this lunchtime with team news, build-up, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the day.
Accrington Stanley 0-1 Leeds United LIVE
Leeds better after the opening 15 minutes but the home side have called Meslier into action on occasion. Nothing the big Frenchman hasn't been able to handle though. Rutter looks bright.
42' Kristensen with a low drive from the right-hand side of Accrington's box. Flashes just wide of the post. Almost a second for #LUFC.
39’ Liam Coyle booked for a robust challenge at the touchline. Marsch and one of Accrington’s coaches having words
37' Penalty shout for Leeds waved away as Bamford goes down in the area. Rutter begins the move, spinning his man with ease, feeds Sinisterra on the left and his effort ricochets to Bamford whose attempt to reach the ball is blocked.
36' POST! Sinisterra strikes the inside of the post from the edge of the box. Something out of nothing.
35' Firpo clears danger after Accrington swing in a dangerous cross which Meslier spills.
34' Firpo through-ball into Bamford and the #LUFC forward strikes low first time. Savin saves.
31' Rutter's cross-stroke-shot is almost tapped in by Sinisterra arriving at the back post. Could've stretched for that, I thought.
28’ Accrington counter on Leeds from the Whites’ corner. Meslier forced into a save. Bit like Villa away, that.