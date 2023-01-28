News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United live: Rutter makes debut, goal and score updates in FA Cup Fourth Round

Leeds United will look to avoid a giant-killing at the Wham Stadium this afternoon as the Whites take on League One strugglers Accrington Stanley

By Joe Donnohue
3 hours ago
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 11:34am

Jesse Marsch’s side visit the Lancashire club on the back of an emphatic FA Cup Third Round replay victory against Cardiff City and a commanding, but no so fruitful, 0-0 draw versus Premier League Brentford last weekend. Accrington on the other hand, needed extra-time against non-league Boreham Wood to secure passage to this stage of the competition, a game which will represent a tenth of their annual revenue.

Leeds boss Marsch is set to name a strong XI against the side currently one place above the relegation zone in English football’s third tier, with club-record signing Georginio Rutter destined for a full debut and £21 million summer addition Luis Sinisterra expected to feature, too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Follow all the action this lunchtime with team news, build-up, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the day.

Leeds visit Accrington's 5,400-capacity Wham Stadium (Pic: Getty)

Accrington Stanley 0-1 Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates

HT: Stanley 0-1 Leeds

Leeds better after the opening 15 minutes but the home side have called Meslier into action on occasion. Nothing the big Frenchman hasn't been able to handle though. Rutter looks bright.

Fizzed

42' Kristensen with a low drive from the right-hand side of Accrington's box. Flashes just wide of the post. Almost a second for #LUFC.

Yellow

39’ Liam Coyle booked for a robust challenge at the touchline. Marsch and one of Accrington’s coaches having words

Rutter

37' Penalty shout for Leeds waved away as Bamford goes down in the area. Rutter begins the move, spinning his man with ease, feeds Sinisterra on the left and his effort ricochets to Bamford whose attempt to reach the ball is blocked.

CLOSE

36' POST! Sinisterra strikes the inside of the post from the edge of the box. Something out of nothing.

Crisis averted

35' Firpo clears danger after Accrington swing in a dangerous cross which Meslier spills.

On target

34' Firpo through-ball into Bamford and the #LUFC forward strikes low first time. Savin saves.

Chance

31' Rutter's cross-stroke-shot is almost tapped in by Sinisterra arriving at the back post. Could've stretched for that, I thought.

Flashbacks

28’ Accrington counter on Leeds from the Whites’ corner. Meslier forced into a save. Bit like Villa away, that.

“Georginioooo"

27' Rutter starting to come alive. Fouled in the build-up as he drives forward. Ball falls to Roca whose deflected effort is up and over the crossbar.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
League OnePremier LeagueBrentfordLancashire