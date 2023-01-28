Leeds United have re-established themselves as a Premier League club over the last couple of years, and they could be set for new owners.

The Whites are currently owned by Andrea Radrizzani, at least in majority, while the 49ers Group have recently upped their stake to around 40%. There has been plenty of speculation over the 49ers potentially completing a full takeover at some point, something that seems to be in their long-term plans. But how would the York Family and the 49ers Group compare to the Premier League’s richest owners?