The French club have reportedly agreed a fee with Ounahi’s club Angers SCO in the region of £9 million, despite quoting Leeds and Italian league leaders Napoli in excess of £20 million earlier this window.

Angers are currently bottom of Ligue 1 and look set to be relegated this season when four, instead of three, teams will face the drop as France’s top flight restructures to accommodate just 18 clubs instead of 20. Ounahi burst onto the world scene late last year during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as Morocco became the first African nation to reach the tournament’s semi-final stage.

The 22-year-old played an integral role in the heart of midfield and subsequent reports linking him with an Angers exit began to emerge. Leeds director of football Victor Orta called into question whether Ounahi would be able to replicate his World Cup displays in the Premier League, but United remained interested in the player after the mutual termination of midfielder Mateusz Klich’s deal.

Angers' Moroccan players Azzedine Ounahi (L) and Sofiane Boufal (R) pose with their Qatar 2022 World Cup trophies prior to the French L1 football match between SCO Angers and FC Lorient at The Raymond Kopa Stadium in Angers, western France on January 1, 2023. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images)

According to RMC Sport and reliable French outlet L’Equipe, Ounahi looks set to join OM in a £9 million transfer with just days remaining in the transfer window. He is expected to sign a contract until 2027 at Stade Velodrome.

Meanwhile, Leeds remain in the market for a central midfielder before the window shuts next Tuesday, with Juventus man Weston McKennie still atop their transfer wish-list. It has now been suggested by Fabrizio Romano that Leeds may pursue an initial loan deal with an option to buy the USMNT international in the summer.