Leeds United are now fighting for their Premier League lives again after a frustrating season so far.

The Whites are just goal difference above the bottom three following a narrow defeat to Chelsea over the weekend, and they are now preparing for a tough-looking date with a Brighton side chasing European football. Javi Gracia’s men have 13 games to save themselves from the drop, and the relegation battle is looking as tight as ever, with no team cut-adrift at the bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Leeds look to dust themselves off and go again, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Old Trafford.

Kent interest

Leeds are being linked with a move for Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

Kent has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, and speculation is only increasing with Kent out of contract this summer. According to Football Insider, Leeds are interested in snapping up Kent on a free transfer this summer, though it is likely the Whites will not be alone should they make a move this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of clubs have been linked, and Leeds are likely going to have to stay in the Premier League if they want a real chance of pulling off a deal.

Koch interest

One player Leeds could be at risk of losing is Robin Koch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports in Germany, interest is building around Koch, particularly in the Bundesliga. German outlet Sport1 claim a number of Bundesliga sides have made enquiries, while Newcastle United are also said to be interested. The news will be no real surprise to Leeds fans, with Koch enjoying a fine season, and the German is not a player who would likely follow Leeds to the Championship if the worst was to happen.