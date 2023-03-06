1 . Rodrigo

The club's top scorer has been sidelined since the end of January having suffered bone and ligament damage to his ankle as a result of a challenge in the fourth round FA Cup clash at Accrington Stanley in which he was brought on as a substitute with Leeds 3-0 up. Leeds said at the time that they were confident the striker would return to play by the end of March. The Whites have just two more games left this month, next weekend's home clash against Brighton followed by the following weekend's trip to Wolves. The Emirates clash against Arsenal on April 1 after the international break is next. Whites boss Javi Gracia was asked about Rodrigo ahead of the FA Cup clash at Fulham at the end of last month and said: "I can see him working at the gym. Improving. But I can't tell you because in this case, I don't know when he is going to be ready."

Photo: Gareth Copley