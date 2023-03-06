A look at the next six fixtures facing Leeds United and their relegation rivals as the battle to stay up shapes up.

Leeds United are locked in a relegation battle, but how do their upcoming fixtures compare to their lowly rivals?

The Whites are hovering just goal difference above the drop zone as things stand, albeit they do have a game in-hand over Everton in the last relegation spot. Though, the whole relegation picture is looking as tight as ever, with just six points separating bottom club Bournemouth from Crystal Palace up in 12th place.

Leeds are hoping Javi Gracia’s arrival will spark them into a run to safety, but they are one of a number of teams scrapping for safety, making it that much more difficult. With that in mind, we have rounded up each of the next six fixtures of the relegation-battling teams to get an idea of how the Premier League table might look come April.

Take a look below as we go through each of the teams, starting with a refresher of the standings...

