Leeds United ‘reach transfer agreement’ as Whites ‘open’ to ‘quality’ star exit

Leeds United continue to have players searching for moves away from the club — such is the nature of the beast following relegation from the Premier League. However, they have made a breakthrough in their summer signing endeavours and are close to announcing their first of the window — let’s take a closer look.

Leeds close in on first summer signing

Leeds are closing in on signing Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea as they prepare to finally open up their summer portfolio. According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, the Whites and Chelsea have ‘reached an agreement’ over the 22-year-old, which will see him move to Elland Road on a permanent deal worth £7 million plus add-ons.

Ampadu’s contract with Chelsea is due to expire next summer and, after four loan spells away and just 12 senior appearances for the Blues in six years, the time is right for both club and player to move on. He did enjoy a strong spell during his loan with Sheffield United in the 2020/21 season, though, and his latest stint with Spezia saw him start all but three matches in Serie A before their relegation.

Whites ‘open’ to letting key man leave

Of course, following their relegation, Leeds are bracing themselves to lose a big chunk of their squad. A handful have already departed either permanently or on loan deals, but more can and should be expected.

Another report from The Athletic has stated that the Whites are now ‘open’ to allowing Illan Meslier leave the club this window. Despite some blunders between the sticks, especially last season, the Frenchman has really come into his own at Elland Road. Last year, Brenden Aaronson heaped praise on Meslier for his efforts both on the pitch and the training ground.

“He has so much quality in goal. He’s such a great goalie,” he told LUTV.

