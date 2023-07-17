The Spanish goalkeeper arrived last summer to provide competition for first-choice Illan Meslier and subsequently replaced the Frenchman towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

Robles only made a handful of appearances for the club, most of which were under Sam Allardyce during the latter stages of last season, but was not given an extension at the end of his one-year deal.

Having officially left the club on June 30 along with Adam Forshaw, Robles has now issued a statement confirming his intention to pursue a different challenge, turning down Leeds’ invitation to both players which gave them the opportunity to return for pre-season training despite no longer being contracted.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Joel Robles of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium on May 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old wrote on social media: “The time has come to say goodbye. It's never easy to leave a club that has treated me so well and where I have enjoyed Premier League football again.

“I want to thank all my teammates, staff, board and fans for the way you have made me feel since day one. I have felt truly at home.