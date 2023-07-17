Leeds United's Championship rivals reject Premier League side's big bid for young star

Nineteen-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott was named last season’s EFL Championship young player of the season and the 19-year-old is attracting a raft of interest from Premier League sides. In a bid to land his services, Wolves have submitted a second £22m bid for the England under-20s international but Bristol City have rejected their advances.

Wolves had earlier been unsuccessful with an £18m bid and the Robins also rejected a £15m offer from Bournemouth last week. Bristol City are believed to be holding out for a fee of £25m for the player who the Robins landed from non-league Guernsey.