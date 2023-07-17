Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Leeds United's Championship rivals reject Premier League side's big bid for young star

One of Leeds United’s new Championship rivals have rejected a Premier League’s side big bid to land their young star.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

Nineteen-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott was named last season’s EFL Championship young player of the season and the 19-year-old is attracting a raft of interest from Premier League sides. In a bid to land his services, Wolves have submitted a second £22m bid for the England under-20s international but Bristol City have rejected their advances.

Wolves had earlier been unsuccessful with an £18m bid and the Robins also rejected a £15m offer from Bournemouth last week. Bristol City are believed to be holding out for a fee of £25m for the player who the Robins landed from non-league Guernsey.

Related topics:Premier LeagueWolvesBristol CityEnglandRobinsBournemouth