Leeds and Forest will lock horns next Thursday evening at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium home which has a capacity of 6,912 and the Whites have been given an allocation of 1,900 tickets (seating and terracing) for the clash against Steve Cooper’s side.

Phase one of the tickets sale will begin on Tuesday morning (July 18) with tickets priced at £20 for adults, £15 for seniors aged 65+, £15 for youths aged 12 to 19 years and £15 for under 12s. Leeds can only guarantee that they can allocate adjoining seats for those supporters who purchase their tickets within the same phase and same transaction.