'Crazy' - Robbie Keane on his Leeds United return, hope and 'outstanding' Whites presence

Ex-Leeds striker star Keane was unveiled as the second member of new manager Sam Allardyce’s backroom team last week, joining Karl Robinson as an assistant to Allardyce in the club’s desperate scrap for Premier League survival.

Just three days after joining, Keane and co were chucked into the lion’s den for their first assignment which presented a clash at long-odds on title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s side duly took another step towards lifting the title by recording a tenth league win in succession but only by a single goal after Rodrigo’s late strike in response to a first-half double from Ilkay Gundogan set up a grandstand finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts ultimately recorded a 2-1 victory but Keane was left highly encouraged by what he saw, both on the pitch and in the stands as Leeds approach three final games that will decide their Premier League fate.

HOPE: From Robbie Keane on his Leeds United return as assistant coach to Sam Allardyce. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

"It definitely gives hope,” said Keane, speaking to LUTV and asked if there were elements of what he had seen that gave cause for happiness. "You know you are going to come to Man City and give the ball up quite a lot.

"They are the best team in the world so we knew it was going to be difficult. But certainly as a coaching perspective, the way they have hung in there, the way they have dug the second half, we were always going to give up chances against them because they are such a good team and they have got world class players so we knew that was going to be the case.

"But with the desire and the determination from them in the second half to try and get themselves back in the game, we gave ourselves a chance. It was a great penalty save and pleasing with the spirit because obviously we have watched some games and when they concede goals then they concede not long after so that was a pleasing factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course, you don't want to lose. At this stage now you try and win as many games as possible. But this probably wasn't going to be the game that will decide that, that'll certainly be the next three."

Leeds were bombarded by wave after wave of City attacks in the first half but Guardiola’s side only had a 2-0 lead to show for their efforts via Gundogan’s brace. The pattern of the game by and large continued in the second half but Leeds offered more than they did in the first period going forward only to then concede an 84th-minute penalty. Gundogan, though, in search of a hat-trick, saw his spot kick turned on to the post by Whites keeper Joel Robles and Leeds then pulled a goal back just one minute later through Rodrigo. Despite having just 20 per cent of possession, Allardyce’s side were suddenly one goal away from grabbing an unlikely draw and Gundogan admitted himself that his side were left feeling nervous and wasting time in a bid to run down the clock.

Asked about City keeping the ball in the corner in the closing stages, Keane declared that City’s actions were a definite mark of respect for his side.

"They are human beings. They are a top team, we know that,” said Keane. "But I think they showed us some respect certainly in the second half because the lads put a fight up against them. You see in the last five minute or six minutes Haaland in the corner trying to see the game out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are like us. They are doing everything they can at a different end of the table. They are top of the table and fighting to win that Premier League. They showed us a lot of respect. We will get back on the training ground on Monday now and prepare for next week and I think towards the end of the game you can see the positives.

"The fans were absolutely outstanding for the whole game. And I think they have seen, the way they were celebrating with the players how they have seen the effort that the players were putting in and now we need to continue that for next week."

Home games against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur plus an away trip to West Ham United will now decide whether Leeds play Premier League or Championship football next season, and Keane says the hard work starts on Monday with preparations for Saturday’s visit of the Magpies.