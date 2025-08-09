A Leeds United attacker has sealed his Whites exit with a new club switch.

Wantaway Leeds United attacker Mateo Joseph has got his Leeds United exit by joining a LaLiga side on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

The Spain under-21s international forward had been the subject of transfer interest from Real Betis but RCD Mallorca also expressed an interest in signing the Whites attacker who has now joined Mallorca on a season-long loan.

A short statement issued by Leeds United read: “Leeds United can confirm Mateo Joseph has joined RCD Mallorca on a season-long loan deal.

“The 21-year-old forward has made 73 first team appearances for the Whites and contributed towards Daniel Farke’s side being crowned champions last season.

“We wish Mateo good luck at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.”