Whites captain Ethan Ampadu spoke to the YEP about the past, present and future.

Ethan Ampadu has declared his next aims with Leeds United joy and a light-hearted personal dig.

Ampadu is now exactly 16 months into life as a Leeds player following his move from Chelsea last July and four months into his new role as Leeds United captain.

Speaking to the YEP, Ampadu admitted he was still learning on the job as skipper as he embraced the huge responsibility of the position and excitement in leading the Whites.

Ampadu will have to wait a little longer until he is next able to do that on the pitch as he recovers from a knee injury but the midfielder has already provided a positive update as to his recovery.

But upon his return, his next personal aim is clear - taking Leeds up - and hopefully with a few goals from himself to help.

Rewinding to last December, Ampadu was in fine form as part of Leeds United’s annual visit to the Leeds Children’s Hospital. In a Q and A session with enthusiastic youngsters, Ampadu and centre-back team mate Rodon were asked who had scored the most goals which became a bit of an awkward one.

Ampadu then said to the YEP at the time: “I think the only thing now is I have probably got to start scoring maybe a little bit more. I say a little more - scoring at all!”

The midfielder did just that the next month, netting not once but twice in his side’s 3-0 win at Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round. They remain Ampadu’s sole two Leeds goals - something he’d like to change - although one clear aim stands out when it comes to Ampadu’s next personal objectives.

Asked what was next for him - and reminded of the goals conversation last December - Ampadu quipped: “If that's what we spoke about and I think I have got zero since then I haven't done very well have I?!

“But for me it's just focusing on this year and trying to get promoted. If I can chip in with a few goals, that will be nice. But as long as I can help the team whichever way that's needed then that's my aim and that's my target."

Upon his latest meeting with the YEP, Ampadu’s focus turned to helping out others - the Whites skipper overseeing a training session at Thorp Arch with Chapeltown Juniors girls under-9s.

The initiative was part of the EFL’s Week of Action Female Pathway Programme and Ampadu was only too happy to help. A young captain at just 24 years old, the Wales international is leading from the front on and off the pitch and excelling in learning the ropes as skipper as he goes.

Asked how he was finding the role of captain, Ampadu beamed: “I am enjoying it. I am still maybe learning my way of doing it. But I am just trying to be myself every day, however players might think I am! But I am enjoying it. Obviously I know it comes with a big responsibility but one that I am really excited about and one that hopefully I take in my stride."