Liam Cooper declares intent after personal boost and eyes Leeds United payback

Cooper played no part in eight Leeds games in succession after picking up an injury following the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on February 5. Cooper, though, finally bagged his first minutes since his injury as a second-half substitute for Scotland against Spain last Tuesday night and then made his Whites comeback from the bench in Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Arsenal.

The Whites skipper has expressed his delight at returning to fitness and is now hoping to help his side to Premier League survival in the final ten games of the season, starting with something of a revenge mission in Tuesday night’s hosting of February’s conquerors Forest.

Writing in his captain’s column in the matchday programme, Cooper said: “Over the international break, personally, it was great to be part of the Scotland squad getting back-to-back wins over Cyprus and Spain as we began our qualification process for Euro 2024. It was fantastic to get out on the pitch again after injury. Now I want to help Leeds as much as possible in these huge final 10 matches we have between now and the end of the season.

BACK IN BUSINESS: Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, for club and country. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.