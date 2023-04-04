Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds United host fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at Elland Road this evening as Javi Gracia’s side hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League
The Whites suffered defeat at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, losing out 4-1 to the Premier League champions-elect at the Emirates Stadium. Head coach Gracia does not expect the situation with injured duo Max Wober and Willy Gnonto to be any different this evening, despite an initially positive outlook on the injuries the pair picked up during the international break.
Weston McKennie is expected to have recovered from the flu, whilst Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are in line for greater involvement than their substitute appearances in north London last Saturday.
Nottingham Forest are without former Leeds striker Chris Wood who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, although Steve Cooper’s side did outwit Leeds at the City Ground less than two months ago.
Team news, build-up, match analysis and live coverage throughout the evening here. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.
Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE
I expect a more offensive game for us than the last one. When we play against Arsenal, at the end it was 33 per cent possession for us. Of course we have to know the way to manage that percentage of possession, to try to be offensive, to be brave. I think we did that, five shots on target, Arsenal had six. We competed well. It’s true we are playing against the top team but we competed well. Now playing at home I expect a different game, a more offensive game with more possession and most important: a better result.
Good evening from LS11. We’re back at the home of Leeds United for more Premier League football. Tonight, the Whites host Nottingham Forest.
It’s getting tight at the bottom, really tight. Michael Keane’s stunning equaliser for Everton last night means Leeds kick-off this evening in the relegation zone. However, on each of the three occasions this season when that has been the case, Leeds have lifted themselves out by the final whistle.