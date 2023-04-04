I expect a more offensive game for us than the last one. When we play against Arsenal, at the end it was 33 per cent possession for us. Of course we have to know the way to manage that percentage of possession, to try to be offensive, to be brave. I think we did that, five shots on target, Arsenal had six. We competed well. It’s true we are playing against the top team but we competed well. Now playing at home I expect a different game, a more offensive game with more possession and most important: a better result.