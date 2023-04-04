News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
53 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
1 hour ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
1 hour ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
3 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
Live

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds United host fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest at Elland Road this evening as Javi Gracia’s side hope to get back to winning ways in the Premier League

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

The Whites suffered defeat at the hands of Arsenal last weekend, losing out 4-1 to the Premier League champions-elect at the Emirates Stadium. Head coach Gracia does not expect the situation with injured duo Max Wober and Willy Gnonto to be any different this evening, despite an initially positive outlook on the injuries the pair picked up during the international break.

Weston McKennie is expected to have recovered from the flu, whilst Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are in line for greater involvement than their substitute appearances in north London last Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest are without former Leeds striker Chris Wood who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, although Steve Cooper’s side did outwit Leeds at the City Ground less than two months ago.

(Pic: Getty)(Pic: Getty)
(Pic: Getty)

Team news, build-up, match analysis and live coverage throughout the evening here. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE

Show new updates

Big news

Gnonto is here.

Here they are

23 years tomorrow

Gracia on tonight’s game

I expect a more offensive game for us than the last one. When we play against Arsenal, at the end it was 33 per cent possession for us. Of course we have to know the way to manage that percentage of possession, to try to be offensive, to be brave. I think we did that, five shots on target, Arsenal had six. We competed well. It’s true we are playing against the top team but we competed well. Now playing at home I expect a different game, a more offensive game with more possession and most important: a better result.

Tactical flexibility

Eight game ban for Mitrovic - misses Leeds game

Pre-match Gracia

As it stands

Welcome to Elland Road

Good evening from LS11. We’re back at the home of Leeds United for more Premier League football. Tonight, the Whites host Nottingham Forest.

It’s getting tight at the bottom, really tight. Michael Keane’s stunning equaliser for Everton last night means Leeds kick-off this evening in the relegation zone. However, on each of the three occasions this season when that has been the case, Leeds have lifted themselves out by the final whistle.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Elland RoadNottingham ForestPremier LeagueArsenalChris Wood