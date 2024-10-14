Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Elland Road star could be moved on next summer following this new update.

Tensions are reportedly heating up at Elland Road as Patrick Bamford is ‘growing frustrated’ with his lack of time on the pitch this season. The striker had been considering leaving Leeds United following their relegation from the Premier League, however, he admitted he had experienced a change of heart and didn’t want to take ‘the easy way out’.

However, according to Football Insider, Bamford is now ‘planning to leave’ the Whites next summer, with his lack of regular minutes leading to the ‘growing possibility’ that he will look to move on.

Despite featuring in 33 games and scoring eight league goals last season, the 31-year-old has fallen significantly down the pecking order under Daniel Farke. Bamford has made just four appearances in all competitions so far this campaign and has played a mere 41 minutes in the Championship, yet to register his first start.

A hamstring injury has limited the striker’s availability but he has become less of a prominent figure as Leeds push forwards with another promotion mission. Bamford has fallen behind both Joël Piroe and Mateo Joseph, who have five goals and four assists between them so far in the league.

Bamford first signed for Leeds in 2018 from Middlesbrough. Throughout the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, he tallied 44 goalscoring contributions and was viewed as one of the most important players at Elland Road. However, with his position now occupied by others, he is ‘keen on a change of location’ and a better chance of securing regular game time.

According to the report, it is though that an agreement could be reached between the Leeds board and Bamford that they will ‘consider offers’ to offload him, should interest come in for him at the end of the season.

Leeds entered the international break sitting fifth in the Championship table but just three points behind leaders Sunderland, after their frustrating clash at the Stadium of Light. Illan Meslier’s howler denied his side the chance to significantly close the gap on those in the automatic promotion spots.

Next up for Leeds is Sheffield United, who have hit the ground running to earn level points with Sunderland, despite their deduction at the start of the season. A win over the Blades will be a huge statement for Farke, and co, and potentially a crucial result as they hope to clinch promotion this time round.