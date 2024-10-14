Leeds United's upcoming opponents Bristol City issue manager statement as 'leave of absence' confirmed
Manning will be replaced by assistant head coach Chris Hogg throughout his period of absence. The Robins released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming the decision after the passing of Liam's recently born son Theo John Manning.
In the statement, the club have asked that Manning and his family's privacy is respected.
"Everyone at Bristol City Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Liam's recently born son Theo John Manning. We know that Bristol City's supporters and the wider football family will share their condolences and deepest sympathy with Liam, his wife Fran and their son Isaac during this difficult period.
"Liam will take a period of absence and all football duties will be carried out by Chris Hogg. We ask that the privacy of Liam and his family is respected during this time," the club have said.
Leeds' fixture at Ashton Gate is scheduled for the Saturday lunchtime slot on October 26 and will be broadcast from 12:30pm on Sky Sports +.
