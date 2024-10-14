Getty Images

Leeds United face Bristol City in just under two weeks with head coach Liam Manning unlikely to be in the dugout opposite Daniel Farke following a family tragedy.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manning will be replaced by assistant head coach Chris Hogg throughout his period of absence. The Robins released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming the decision after the passing of Liam's recently born son Theo John Manning.

In the statement, the club have asked that Manning and his family's privacy is respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone at Bristol City Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Liam's recently born son Theo John Manning. We know that Bristol City's supporters and the wider football family will share their condolences and deepest sympathy with Liam, his wife Fran and their son Isaac during this difficult period.

"Liam will take a period of absence and all football duties will be carried out by Chris Hogg. We ask that the privacy of Liam and his family is respected during this time," the club have said.

Leeds' fixture at Ashton Gate is scheduled for the Saturday lunchtime slot on October 26 and will be broadcast from 12:30pm on Sky Sports +.