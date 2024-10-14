Leeds United will jump back into Championship action on Friday when they host a blockbuster clash with Sheffield United. A win at Elland Road could see the Whites go ahead of the Blades on goal difference, with them currently just three points behind the league’s top two.

Leeds have scored 15 goals and conceded seven in their first nine games of the season. They will enter the clash with Sheffield United following a 2-2 draw with Sunderland, which featured the nightmarish blunder from Illan Meslier in goal.

The 24-year-old’s error cost Leeds their lead over the Black Cats in the dying embers of stoppage time, denying Leeds the chance to significantly close the gap on those above them in the automatic promotion spots.

As the international break comes to a close, we’ve taken a look at Leeds’ performances so far and how each players’ efforts have impacted their ratings. The YEP already put together their ratings from the season so far. Now, using data from WhoScored, we’ve ranked each Leeds player in order of their current ratings on the site. Take a look below and see who tops the list after the first nine fixtures.

1 . Patrick Bamford After some fitness issues, Bamford has made just three cameo appearances so far this season. Rating: 6.12 Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Sam Byram Byram has made seven appearances so far, but all from the bench and none for more than 12 minutes at a time. Rating: 6.17 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rothwell The versatile midfielder has featured in all games so far but only made his first start of the season against Sunderland last time out. Rating: 6.17 | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Ao Tanaka The summer signing has been eased into action at Leeds but has started the last two fixtures. Rating: 6.35 | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Joël Piroe Piroe has contributed four goals and an assist so far this season for Leeds. Rating: 6.45 | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Illan Meslier Meslier has had a mixed bag of performances so far this season, with his blunder against Sunderland still fresh in the minds of fans. Rating: 6.57 | Getty Images Photo Sales