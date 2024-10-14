Leeds United will jump back into Championship action on Friday when they host a blockbuster clash with Sheffield United. A win at Elland Road could see the Whites go ahead of the Blades on goal difference, with them currently just three points behind the league’s top two.
Leeds have scored 15 goals and conceded seven in their first nine games of the season. They will enter the clash with Sheffield United following a 2-2 draw with Sunderland, which featured the nightmarish blunder from Illan Meslier in goal.
The 24-year-old’s error cost Leeds their lead over the Black Cats in the dying embers of stoppage time, denying Leeds the chance to significantly close the gap on those above them in the automatic promotion spots.
As the international break comes to a close, we’ve taken a look at Leeds’ performances so far and how each players’ efforts have impacted their ratings. The YEP already put together their ratings from the season so far. Now, using data from WhoScored, we’ve ranked each Leeds player in order of their current ratings on the site. Take a look below and see who tops the list after the first nine fixtures.