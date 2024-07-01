Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's less than six weeks to go until the start of the Championship season and clubs are beginning to return for pre-season. Some have already done business to ensure new signings are in place to begin training from day one, while others such as Leeds United, are yet to dip into the market.

As the summer transfer window gathers pace, the YEP provides a round-up of news from around the second tier, with plenty going on amongst Leeds' main rivals.

Sheff United frustration

Sheffield United have seen coach Keith Andrews join Premier League side Brentford ahead of the new season. Andrews has been a member of the Bramall Lane backroom staff since arriving with Chris Wilder in December 2023, but he has made the decision to move to the Bees and join the Blades' pre-season exodus which is already 12 players strong.

The 43-year-old, who represented the likes of West Brom, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers during his career, joins Brentford as a set-piece coach. The Blades released a short statement to confirm the Irishman's exit: "Coach Keith Andrews has departed Bramall Lane after a Premier League opportunity arose.

"The Irishman, who arrived in Sheffield when Chris Wilder returned to the club in December 2023, has agreed a contract with Brentford. Sheffield United would like to thank Keith for his contribution during his time at Bramall Lane.”

Burnley man set to leave

A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly keen on signing Burnley man Aro Muric following the club's relegation from the top flight. That's according to the Daily Mail, who claim the goalkeeper is expected to leave Turf Moor this summer.

The Kosovo international joined the Clarets in 2022 from Manchester City and has made 55 appearances for the club since. Fourteen of those came last season with Muric taking the number one reins off James Trafford for the final months of the campaign.

The report claims that while Burnley would like to keep hold of Muric, they won't stand in his way should he wish to leave with a number of foreign sides said to be interested, too.

Coventry man leaves

Coventry City assistant manager Adi Viveash has left the club, a statement from the Sky Blues has revealed. Viveash played a key role in Mark Robins' backroom team at the CBS Arena and has been with the club since 2017, but the decision has been made to the decision to freshen things up behind the scenes.

A statement read: "Coventry City can confirm that, following a post season review, it has decided to revamp its coaching structure, with assistant manager Adi Viveash today leaving the club.