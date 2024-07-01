Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marcelo Bielsa now holds the key to the next moves of a Leeds United player as part of an intriguing clash of past and present.

Promotion-winning Whites boss Bielsa is now in charge of the Uruguay national side who have enjoyed a perfect start to this summer’s Copa America in which they sit top of Group C with one game left.

A 3-1 victory against Panama was followed by a 5-0 romp against Bolivia, putting Bielsa’s side on a perfect six points out of of a possible six and three points clear at the summit of the group.

Uruguay will take in their final game of the group stages in the early hours of Tuesday morning when they face the hosts USA for whom Whites attacker Brenden Aaronson is part of the squad.

The US currently sit level on three points with a Panama side who themselves are managed by another ex-Whites boss in Thomas Christiansen.

The current state of play means the outcome of the US clash against Uruguay could determine whether or not the States progress to the competition’s knockout stages and therein Aaronson’s next moves.

Aaronson spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin whom he joined as part of a relegation release clause but the 23-year-old attacker is returning to the Whites this summer to be part of next season’s squad.

But the dates of his summer moves and eventual return to Leeds training could now depend on the group stage finale in facing his former Leeds boss.

Panama - who have a minus two worse goal difference - face a Bolivia side who are sat on zero points and with a goal difference of minus seven in their final game.

If Panama beat Bolivia then the US will need to beat Uruguay to stand any chance of avoiding elimination and making the quarter finals.

Both games take place at 2am on Tuesday morning, Uruguay facing the USA in Kansas City and Panama taking on Bolivia in Orlando.