Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur continue to move towards completion of their deals for Joe Rodon and Archie Gray but there are no talks taking place over a loan back for the latter and no sell-on clause.

Gray is set to move to Spurs in a deal worth around £40m for the Whites, while a separate transaction will see Rodon go the other way to become a permanent fixture at Elland Road for a sum in the region of £10m.

One of the big questions for Whites fans was whether or not they would see the homegrown talent Gray return immediately on a loan move from his new Premier League club, but the YEP understands the clubs are not discussing such a plan. The sum of money the London club are committing to the 18-year-old also suggests that he will be part of Ange Postecoglou's first team plans this summer once pre-season begins. Gametime was a consideration for Gray when he agreed to go to Brentford for a medical ahead of a move that then broke down over the payment schedule, and though Spurs will present a somewhat stiffer challenge in terms of a first team breakthrough, the youngster will back himself to earn opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP also understands that there is no sell-on clause for Leeds in a deal that is helping to alleviate their Profitability and Sustainability position. Leeds made no secret of the need to sell a star player this summer in order to stay within the EFL's financial guidelines and the money from the Gray sale, along with the deals that took Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth, will help in a big way.