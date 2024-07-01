Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur Archie Gray deal details with loan-back and sell-on questions answered
Gray is set to move to Spurs in a deal worth around £40m for the Whites, while a separate transaction will see Rodon go the other way to become a permanent fixture at Elland Road for a sum in the region of £10m.
One of the big questions for Whites fans was whether or not they would see the homegrown talent Gray return immediately on a loan move from his new Premier League club, but the YEP understands the clubs are not discussing such a plan. The sum of money the London club are committing to the 18-year-old also suggests that he will be part of Ange Postecoglou's first team plans this summer once pre-season begins. Gametime was a consideration for Gray when he agreed to go to Brentford for a medical ahead of a move that then broke down over the payment schedule, and though Spurs will present a somewhat stiffer challenge in terms of a first team breakthrough, the youngster will back himself to earn opportunities.
The YEP also understands that there is no sell-on clause for Leeds in a deal that is helping to alleviate their Profitability and Sustainability position. Leeds made no secret of the need to sell a star player this summer in order to stay within the EFL's financial guidelines and the money from the Gray sale, along with the deals that took Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth, will help in a big way.
Leeds are hopeful of getting the Gray and Rodon deals over the line today or tomorrow at the latest. Gray has had his medical with Spurs and agreed personal terms on a lengthy contract.
