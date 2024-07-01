Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley have been without a manager since Vincent Kompany left Turf Moor at the end of May

Leeds United Championship rivals Burnley are pushing to make Kasper Hjulmand their next manager, according to reports. The Clarets have been searching for a new man to take the reins at Turf Moor since Vincent Kompany left the club to join Bayern Munich in May.

Since then a host of names have been linked with the job with the likes of Frank Lampard, Scott Parker, Liam Rosenior and Carlos Corberan all said to be in the frame at various points over the last four and a half weeks. Ruud van Nistelrooy appeared on the verge of securing the position last month, too, but the Dutchman now looks set to take up a role on Erik ten Hag's staff at Manchester United.

With the season now just six weeks away and with Burnley entering their second week of pre-season training, the need to make an appointment is growing in urgency, but it seems the club are finally closing in on their man. According to HITC, the relegated outfit have their eyes on Hjulmand and will look to get a deal over the line for him in the coming days.

Hjulmand is currently in charge of Denmark, who were knocked out of Euro 2024 by Germany on Saturday, and has held the role since 2020. As such, he was the man that led the Danes to the Euro 2020 semi-finals and he boasts a win percentage record of 60 per cent in the role.

He hasn't managed at club level since March 2019, when his second stint with Danish side Nordsjaelland came to an end, while he has also spent time in charge of Mainz and Lyngby after something of a modest playing career in Denmark. It remains to be seen whether Hjulmand will accept Burnley's offer, but the report claims the club have made their approach and they are confident that he will agree to pick up the reins.

Craig Bellamy is currently in charge at the Lancashire outfit, with the Welshman, who spent two seasons working under Vincent Kompany taking charge of the first week of pre-season on an interim basis. While the club have been without the guidance of a head coach, they have been active in the transfer market and last week the club confirmed the signing of former PSV Eindhoven man Shurandy Sambo on a free transfer.