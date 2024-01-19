A round-up of the big transfer headlines from around the Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A little under two weeks remain of the January transfer window and Championship clubs are beginning to feel the pressure. Deals are being completed up and down the division as teams look to make the necessary improvements for the second half of the campaign and while Leeds United haven't been tempted into the market yet, plenty of others have.

Here's a look at some of the transfer stories doing the rounds leading into the weekend.

Southampton exit not on the cards

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton manager Russell Martin insists it would take a substantial offer from Chelsea to persuade the Saints to part ways with Kyle Walker-Peters this month. Walker-Peters has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent days with the England international starring in the Championship this season.

However, Martin is adamant that Walker-Peters will remain on the south coast this month.

“I spoke to Kyle. I also know his agent really well. There’s been no conversation at all about him wanting to leave,” Martin said.

“He’s in such a good place. I think he’s enjoying himself. It would take a lot of money to prise him away.”

Vinagre leaving Hull

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City are preparing to part ways with Ruben Vinagre this month with Sporting Lisbon reportedly planning to cut his loan at the MKM Stadium short. Vinagre has struggled to find rhythm in East Yorkshire with injuries getting the best of him since joining the club over the summer.

Sporting are keen to recall him and send him back out on loan, with Serie A outfit Hellas Verona in the frame, according to A Bola. Verona look set to complete a loan deal for the full-back with the option for a permanent deal come the end of the season.

Fiorentina eye Birmingham man

According to HITC, Birmingham City's Jordan James has emerged as a target for Serie A side Fiorentina this month. James has impressed at St Andrew's this season and his performances have not gone unnoticed as he continues to attract interest from England and abroad.