Illness in Preston camp ahead of Leeds United trip with two or three doubtful and pair ruled out
Preston North End have illness and injuries to contend with ahead of Sunday's clash at Elland Road.
Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed there is illness in camp ahead of Sunday's Leeds United visit, for which "two or three" are doubtful and another pair are injured.
Jack Whatmough and Ched Evans will both miss Sunday's Championship showdown at Elland Road due to knee injuries and Lowe now faces a waiting game over the players suffering from sickness.
Brad Potts, though, has recovered from the tight calf that forced him off in last weekend's 3-0 win at home to Bristol City.
"There is a little bit of illness going through the camp, with a few of the lads," said Preston boss Lowe, as quoted by the Lancashire Evening Post. "I won't name who, but hopefully we will be alright - there are two more days. There are two or three at the minute, probably. It's definitely going round at the minute, but we will give them the right fluids and intake of food. We will give everyone the best possible chance.
"Jack Whatmough has had some good news and is on track to be back in the next couple of weeks. That is good for us, because we want him back as quick as we possibly can - to make sure we are thicker in that department. Ched will probably miss the weekend as well; he just had a bang on his knee and a bit at the back had some swelling.
"They have checked it over; he's had a scan. I think he is going to be seven to 10 days, but he's fine in himself. He was trying to keep it on the low and say he is okay, but you could see that he wasn't. So, we had a look at it and it's nothing major. He will be back training with the group next week I think. Other than that, all the lads are fine."