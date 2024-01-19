Leeds United midfielder and fringe player Lewis Bate is set to join League Two outfit Milton Keynes Dons on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Bate has featured just once for United since Daniel Farke's arrival last summer and has been restricted to appearances with the Under-21 side throughout the first half of the season. His solitary first-team appearance came in stoppage time during Leeds' Carabao Cup First Round victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The youngster was an unused sub in four further senior fixtures but has not made the bench since August 2023.

After overcoming a recent injury, the ex-Chelsea man is set to join up with former Leeds teammate Max Dean at stadium:mk with Farke believed to have sanctioned the 21-year-old's exit. There, he will be coached by up-and-coming manager Mike Williamson who swapped non-league Gateshead for the Bedfordshire club earlier this season.

The team are currently seventh in the League Two, occupying the final play-off spot as they look to earn promotion back to the third tier at the first time of asking. Williamson's Dons also have two games in hand on several of the teams above them in the table, while Dean has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances this season.

Bate signed for Leeds in the summer of 2021, going on to make a handful of senior appearances but has struggled to nail down a place in any manager's first-team plans. He spent last season on loan at Oxford United where he featured regularly for the U's, but has not been in Farke's thoughts this term.

Bate's Elland Road contract expires this summer, leaving him with an uncertain future as he is expected to head out on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

