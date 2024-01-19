Daniel Farke admits Leeds United are working in the background on the possibility of permanently signing Tottenham Hotspur's Joe Rodon, but it's not an urgent matter for the January transfer window.

The centre-back has been an important part of Farke's plans this season while on loan from Spurs, forming a partnership with Pascal Struijk at the heart of the Leeds backline and putting in consistently solid performances. Reports have suggested that Leeds are in talks over making the arrangement a permanent one this month, but for a club with little wiggle room when it comes to Profit and Sustainability margins that kind of outlay would make little sense - especially when Rodon is due to spend the second half of this season at Elland Road regardless. That, and the more pressing business of strengthening in other areas like full-back, is why Farke says Rodon's situation is one they'll work on but not with any undue urgency.

"Behind the scenes we're working, there's no doubt about this," said the German on Thursday, ahead of Leeds' Elland Road clash with Preston North End. "We're more than happy with Joe, his performances and developing. You see him growing more and more into a leader role. You see how much it means to him to wear this white shirt and defend this white shirt in the games. I think he's happy to be here, happy to be an important part. He was crucial to our really good performances and development, so we're more than happy. We would like him to stay for a bit longer but it's not an urgent topic. He will stay with us for the rest of the season."

Leeds are actively looking to bolster Farke's options at full-back, having sent their other Spurs loanee Djed Spence back to his parent club for failing to meet the totality of the manager's expectations. Luke Ayling was also allowed to secure a loan move to Middlesbrough in order to try and win a contract elsewhere, with no new deal forthcoming at Leeds and his contract due to run out in the summer.

When it comes to Rodon there is work to be done yet, and Farke concedes that Spurs' position will also come into play before any agreements can be reached.