Leeds United promotion rivals closing in on takeover with statement made

Leeds United’s fellow Championship side are in line for a boost

Leeds United’s promotion rivals Sheffield United are in line for a takeover. An American-based consortium including Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy are poised to buy the club.

COH Sports, owned by Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, have confirmed that they have received approval from the EFL for the purchase of the South Yorkshire outfit. The Blades are currently owned by Abdullah bin Mosaad Al Saud.

Sheffield United are currently battling Leeds to get back into the Premier League. They are three points above the Whites in the table.

EFL approval

In a joint-statement, COH Sports leaders Rosen and Eltoukhy, have said: “We are pleased to have secured approval from the EFL and thank them for their thoughtful engagement on the process. This was the last outstanding matter, and we look forward to moving forward to completion as soon as possible.

“We want to see the Club building on its strong start, and we believe that only a rapid completion will allow us to support Chris and the team in securing the best result in the January transfer window.”

It appears Chris Wilder will be staying put at Sheffield United and will be backed in the January transfer window. Leeds also have the chance to bring in some new players this winter to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

The Blades’ Chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa has sent a message to their supporters, as per their official club website: “Dear Fans, We are pleased to hear that COH Sports has finally received EFL approval, We look forward to updating you over the coming days. UTB, Yusuf Giansiracusa, Chairman.”

They were relegated from the top flight earlier this year after finishing in the bottom three along with Luton Town and Burnley. Wilder’s men have adapted well to life back in the second tier though and recruited well in the summer bringing in the likes of Michael Cooper, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Callum O’Hare.

Leeds are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Derby County as they look to return to winning ways. They lost 1-0 away at Blackburn Rovers last time out and will want to bounce back from their defeat at Ewood Park with a positive result against the Rams.

Speaking ahead of the match, Daniel Farke has said: “We’ve got a good relationship (him and Derby boss Paul Warne) and obviously there is objective data that backs his words. Paul is experienced enough, it’s Leeds United and it’s always like such an emotional club, quite normal.

“I don’t feel at all criticised or under pressure. I knew when I signed the contract, what an emotional club Leeds is, this club always polarises. Even during Marcelo’s time there was criticism of his football or his approach. If you can’t handle the heat don’t go into the kitchen. I appreciate the kind words, thanks for that.”