Daniel Farke provided a comprehensive Leeds United injury update on Thursday.

Leeds United return to Elland Road on Saturday and will hope to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers. Daniel Farke’s side fell out of the automatic promotion places following that result but could just as easily climb back there over the coming days, with hope of another dominant home performance.

Farke previewed that weekend clash on Thursday afternoon and revealed he will make a late call regarding the fitness of Junior Firpo, who suffered a knock in training, while Sam Byram is expected to miss out. But it wasn’t all negative and the Leeds boss confirmed a massive boost is imminent. With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest on every player in the Thorp Arch treatment room.

Junior Firpo

The Leeds left-back has missed four games through suspension recently and looked to have come through last week’s defeat at Blackburn unscathed. But he is a doubt for the visit of Derby, having picked up a knock in training.

What Farke said: "Some question marks behind Junior Firpo, he got a hit on his foot in training and wasn't able to train today [Thursday]. It will be a late call if he's to be available."

Possible return date: Saturday December 7 (vs Derby County)

Isaac Schmidt

The summer arrival has not been present in a matchday squad since November 9 after undergoing minor hernia surgery. A return to training means he should be back for Saturday, although he is not fit enough to start by the sounds of it.

What Farke said: “Some good news with Isaac, he's back in training after his hernia operation. He was out for more or less three weeks but is back in training and though not ready for 90 minutes, he's an option."

Possible return date: Saturday December 7 (vs Derby County)

Sam Byram

Byram started twice in four days at the end of last month, with Firpo suspended. The experienced defender opened the scoring in the second of those games, a 3-0 win over Luton Town, but was withdrawn on the hour with a slight hamstring injury. He missed Saturday’s trip to Blackburn and remains unavailable.

What Farke said: "Sam Byram is out, he will definitely miss this game. There is some hope he can join us during the week but for this game, he will definitely miss out.”

Possible return date: Tuesday December 10 (vs Middlesbrough)

Ethan Ampadu

Club captain Ampadu has been out since the end of September after suffering knee ligament damage, with the early expectation being he will not play again this year. But Farke alluded to a quicker comeback last month and confirmed as much on Thursday, revealing the midfielder had been back in full training this week.

What Farke said: "Normally I would use a player when out for such a long time after two or three weeks of team training. He's our captain, our most important player in the whole squad. I'm a bit tempted to bring him back even earlier than in two or three weeks.

“If we will use him in the upcoming games, we'll see. It depends a bit on who is available or not. It's definitely good he's back and each day is beneficial for him. It could be that he's even involved before the middle of December."

Possible return date: Saturday December 14 (vs Preston North End)

Ilia Gruev

Gruev suffered a serious knee injury just days after Ampadu but unlike his midfield teammate, the Bulgarian was unable to avoid surgery. Looking at months out still, although Farke did provide a small but positive update on Thursday.

What Farke said: “Ilia Gruev’s rehab looks well.”

Possible return date: Unknown