Leeds United’s fans have their say on another lunchtime kick-off.

Leeds United will resume their Championship promotion quest with another Saturday lunchtime clash against Derby County - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the weekend visit of the Rams including an entertainment warning, Whites must and ‘rattled’ fans view.

NEIL GREWER

A home game against a team in the bottom half of the Championship will likely result in a familiar pattern to the game. Derby will doubtless adopt the familiar ‘blueprint’ to achieve a result against Leeds – and a ‘result’ for some teams may even mean a low-scoring defeat.

I expect Derby to sit deep, pack their penalty area with bodies and disrupt matters by taking any opportunity to stop the game and win free-kicks. They will attack with caution and look to take advantage of limited opportunities available.

Even if they’re losing, they will stick to this plan but may become more adventurous in the final stages of the game. Consequently, Leeds will know what to expect but, unfortunately, this scenario is unlikely to result in a great game.

Could Leeds move the ball quicker to help counter this defensive plan? All too often teams are happy to allow Leeds to cross the ball having had time to set the defence. Leeds should have the players to overcome these obstacles, either in the starting XI or coming off the bench.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Derby County 0.

ANDY RHODES

After a disappointing result across the Pennines last weekend, Leeds return to Elland Road to rekindle a mini rivalry.

The Whites haven’t faced Derby since that infamous occasion in 2020 when Leeds claimed all three points despite half the squad looking a little worse for wear, after a week of promotion celebrations. The Rams will have a score to settle so won’t allow United the freedom of the pitch as they did that afternoon at Pride Park.

Fans will hope that Largie Ramazani gets more minutes after impressing on his last two substitute appearances, while the debate goes on regarding who is the best striker to start up front.

With Leeds’ away form currently lacking compared to their home form, it’s crucial that the points keep coming at Elland Road. When the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley continue to pick up wins, keeping pace in the busy December period is imperative.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Derby County 1.

DAVID WATKINS

Losing at Blackburn last weekend was disappointing but not a disaster. All three of our league defeats have come in the same manner; giving away an early goal and then being unable to break down a stubborn and error-free opponent. That won’t happen many times this season.

Derby County is an old and familiar foe, our rivalry going back to the halcyon days of Don Revie and Brian Clough and right through to 2019 when they spoiled our play-off party.

In recent years, the Rams plumbed the depths of League One and almost went out of business but now they have sorted themselves out and are back in the Championship. No doubt they will relish renewing that old rivalry at Elland Road.

Derby are winless in four games having lost their last two 2-1 to Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea and having drawn the two before those 1-1 to Preston and Plymouth; not a great recent record.

They also have one of the worst away records in the division with just six points from one win, three draws and five defeats. Hence I can’t see past another comfortable home win for Leeds.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Derby County 0.

KEITH INGHAM

The ‘natives’ were definitely rattled by Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Blackburn; some a little too much in my humble opinion. Yes, it’s a defeat that maybe wasn’t expected and a performance that wasn’t the best but Leeds are still third, better points wise than last season and their away form is in the top six in the Championship.

Maybe a home game against another team we, on form, should beat fairly easily is just what is needed before we face a tough-looking encounter, also at home, against Middlesbrough.

If you asked 10 fans, they’d probably give you quite a few different line-ups, especially in the front-four positions. Myself, I’d like to see Willy Gnonto behind either Joel Piroe or Mateo Joseph with Manor Solomon and Dan James on the wings.

Brenden Aaronson came in for quite a lot of stick for his efforts, or lack of them at Blackburn. That said, he wasn’t the only one that disappointed.

It will be interesting to see if Largie Ramazani is given more minutes as he comes back from time out injured. He is definitely a player that can make things happen. Our visitors have only one victory in their last six games, away at Coventry, and lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Derby County 0.

MIKE GILL

As is the way of things in the Championship, United get a quick chance to make amends for their narrow defeat at Blackburn. At Elland Road, the Whites are a daunting prospect for most visitors, and Derby are unlikely to be relishing their trip up the M1.

Due respect should be paid to the Rams who will undoubtedly be setting out to frustrate the home side. United will need to be patient but, unlike last Saturday, they will have to be creative and competitive as well.

Derby sit in 15th place, having won only two games since the beginning of October, and they have lost their last two games at home to Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday.

To say that they will be licking their wounds would be an understatement, and their experienced manager, Paul Warne, will be urging them to pick themselves up. And they have sold their allocation of tickets, which should lead to a lively atmosphere.

The Whites need to kick on, and they know that they need a convincing win before entertaining Middlesbrough, who may be a tougher prospect.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Derby County 0.