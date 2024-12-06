Joel Piroe declares what Leeds United took from Blackburn defeat with 'belongs to us' pre-Derby message

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Dec 2024
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 14:22 BST
Joel Piroe has issued an assured Leeds United message.

Whites forward Joel Piroe has declared what Leeds United’s players took from their Blackburn Rovers defeat with a 'belongs to us' pre-Derby County message.

Piroe and Leeds lined up for last Saturday lunchtime’s Championship clash at Blackburn knowing that a win would return them to the top of the division yet instead suffered a 1-0 reverse that has left Daniel Farke’s Whites third.

Leeds will now look to bounce back with another Saturday lunchtime clash at home to Derby County, ahead of which Piroe has made a chances admission but with an assured message from within camp.

Speaking to LUTV, Piroe was asked what Leeds took from the Ewood Park reverse in terms of what they could learn from it and admitted: “That we have to use our chances better and that we need to put more into creating even more chances."

Pressed on the morale in the camp this week, Piroe declared: “We are spirited to take back what belongs to us and we just want to go out there and win again.

"First and foremost I think Derby will put up a big fight. I have seen they have a lot of experienced players as well who know how this league works as well so I don't think that it will be an easy game. But we just have to believe in ourselves and play to the best we can."

