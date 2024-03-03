Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United endured another rollercoaster weekend in the Championship promotion race after drawing 1-1 at 10-man Huddersfield Town on Saturday lunchtime. The Whites watched on as Leicester City lost to QPR, but Ipswich Town won comfortably at Plymouth and Southampton netted a 96th-minute winner in a 4-3 victory at Birmingham City.

There's a full round of midweek fixtures to look forward to with Leeds at home to Stoke on Tuesday before heading to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday. In the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Maresca 'nervous' admission

Leicester manager Enzo Maresca has urged his side to remain calm after losing a third straight game at home to QPR on Saturday. The Foxes are now just three points clear of Ipswich in second and five better off than Leeds in third, a major closing of what previously seemed an unassailable gap.

"I don't think it was a matter of being nervous, I didn't have this feeling from the players,” Maresca said. “With 11 games to go, we need to finish in the best way. It's been a long time since we have been at the top and everyone is chasing us, we can't think about that, we just need to win games.

“When you drop points and the rest win, you see yourself that they are coming, but we need balance at the moment. You cannot be so happy or so sad. If you get too nervous it could be dangerous, if you relax, it could be dangerous. You have to be mentally strong because we have a game in three days (at Sunderland)."

Summerville update

Crysencio Summerville is thought to be attracting Premier League interest but claims of contact from Chelsea are wide of the mark. Fabrizio Romano reports that he has not received any indication that they, nor any other club, have started negotiations.

Summerville is enjoying the best season of his young career at Leeds, registering 15 goals and eight assists in 32 Championship appearances. Such form has caught the eye of top Premier League clubs and failure to achieve promotion this season could see the winger receive proposals from the top-flight.