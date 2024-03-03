Leeds United boast one of England's most iconic stadiums in Elland Road but the Championship is full of famous grounds, this season more than ever. There are so many huge and historic clubs in the second-tier and travelling Whites have enjoyed some excellent away-days.

Giants of English football such as Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City have stadiums to match their status, with the Stadium of Light, Hillsborough and the King Power Stadium all boasting excellent atmospheres and passionate home supporters.

Leeds fans will have a special place in their heart reserved for Elland Road, which is charming in its imperfections. From the cheese wedge to the Kop, many in West Yorkshire will insist it is the best in the country.