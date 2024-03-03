Joe Rodon gives Leeds United future clue as he piles praise on Elland Road leader

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United defender Joe Rodon has hinted at the possibility of an Elland Road future beyond the end of the current campaign. Rodon has been one one of Leeds' standout performers this season after joining the club in the summer on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the hope of finding traction in his career once more.

The Wales international has certainly achieved that, with his form in the white of Leeds helping him build a reputation as one of the best defenders outside of the Premier League at present. Leeds are thought to be keen to make his loan move permanent, then, in the summer with Spurs tipped to sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, they may well face competition for his signature with interest from other clubs anticipated. Seemingly, though, Rodon might just see himself sticking around at Elland Road, particularly if they achieve their ultimate goal of promotion to the Premier League.

"Just playing of course is what everyone wants but I think all of us together, I think it would be a really nice kind of journey if we did get there [the Premier League]," Rodon told Welsh outlet Sgorio when asked about playing with his international teammates Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Connor Roberts at Elland Road. "With the journeys we’ve all been on, now it’s all led us to this moment.

"I just think it would be great for the collective as well, all of us to be playing together in the Premier League.”

One of Rodon's teammates has particularly caught his eye this season, with the defender piling praise on Ampadu during the same interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am going to big you up here," he said of his current centre-back partner. "Since the boss has given him the armband he has stepped into it easy. A lot of the boys look up to him, and not just here, but at the national team as well.