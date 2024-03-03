Leeds United throw-in assistance, off-duty ref, stupidity and off-camera moments at Huddersfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whites went in search of a club-record 10th consecutive league win and came up short, due in part to Huddersfield's gameplan and Leeds' own failings in possession. But Daniel Farke was keen to point out that 28 points from a possible 30 was not bad and an away draw is not a bad result, in this league. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Joe Rodon

BAD DAY: For Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, left, whose late strike hit the post in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Championship hosts Huddersfield Town, above.Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

On a day when so many players failed to hit the standards they have set this season, Rodon was a beacon of consistency. He roamed around the pitch sorting out situations that needed sorting, busting a gut to get back and sweep up, doing his utmost to win every aerial battle and passing the ball nicely. His feeding of the right side was one of the only aesthetically-pleasing aspects of a pretty rancid afternoon for viewers.

Bad day

Glen Kamara

The midfielder has been solid for the most part this season, turning in some impressive performances alongside Ilia Gruev, but this was not one of those. He was far from alone in struggling to perform to his highest standard, but he could have cost his side dearly with an uncharacteristic giveaway in the first half that required Archie Gray to save the day.

Crysencio Summerville

A frustrating afternoon for the dangerman. He should have come away with two goals and instead trudged off with nothing but bruises and aches to show for his efforts. The first chance was a golden one, on four minutes, and the second towards the end of the game was one he largely created for himself, but he missed them both. It never really seemed to be his day and the physical punishment he was given may well have taken too heavy a toll.

Jonathan Hogg

A crude foul from behind on Summerville set the tone for the Huddersfield Town captain's afternoon. Being physical and playing right on the edge of the game's laws is one thing but what he did in first half stoppage time was a moment of sheer stupidity. Leading with his elbow, when visibly aware of where Junior Firpo's head was, resulted in a deserved red card. It cost his team, too, because they were a goal up and could have sat in and broke on Leeds in the second half.

Georginio Rutter

Few moments in which he could shine and examples of just how wild his finishing can be. If he nails that bit of his game he's going to be worth even more than Leeds paid for him. What was frustrating was that when he did get his dribbling game going, he looked too much for Huddersfield. But he didn't have enough impact or enough moments. The missed header was disappointing, too. That could have been the winner.

Off-camera

Referee Andrew Madley, a Huddersfield Town fan, appearing in a non-working capacity, down in the technical area before the game.

England Under 18 coach Michael Johnson sitting in the directors' seats, in his Three Lions big coat.

Yuta Nakayama coming back out of the tunnel on crutches after being injured by Hogg's foul on Summerville.

Leeds first team sports scientist Tom Robinson helpfully bringing a ball out to the touchline to speed things up for a Whites throw, with the matchball in the crowd. A Huddersfield staff member appealed for the matchball to be thrown to him and threw his hands up exasperatedly when it was delivered instead back to Leeds so they could get on with the game.

Connor Roberts screaming for the ball in frustration out on the right, in acres of space as Leeds kept going left. A minute later he had it and created a goal.

The paramedics out with their stretcher, for a succession of injuries, very few of which ever looked like requiring a stretcher. They were incredibly keen, all afternoon. Thankfully no one needed their services.

Farke's constant look of resignation on his face in conversations with the fourth official, his old pal Geoff Eltringham.

The man on the PA system declaring "We look forward to seeing you next season," as the two teams mingled at full-time. The meaning of his message was lost on no one.

