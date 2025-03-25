Leeds United's Championship final day opponents Plymouth Argyle will be without central defender Maksym Talovierov for the remainder of the season.

The relegation-threatened Pilgrims will miss Ukrainian defender Talovierov for the rest of the campaign, head coach Miron Muslic has confirmed.

Twenty-four-year-old central defender Talovierov was signed in January to bolster Plymouth's listing back-line which has shipped the most goals in the Championship this season.

The south coast club parted with just shy of £2 million for the international defender who played a major role in Plymouth's victories against West Bromwich Albion and Millwall during his first two games with the club.

Talovierov also featured for 90 minutes in Plymouth's famous 1-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup Third Round and opened the scoring versus Manchester City in the following round of the competition, before going on to lose 3-1 to the Premier League champions.

It is understood Talovierov's knee injury will sideline the Ukrainian for 'eight-to-nine' weeks, rendering him unavailable for the Championship run-in, which concludes with a fixture between Plymouth and Leeds at Home Park on the final day.

There promises to be plenty at stake on May 3, with Leeds vying for promotion and the Championship title, and Plymouth hoping to retain their second tier status. Talovierov will be forced to watch on from the stands.

Fellow centre-back Brendan Galloway was ruled out for an extended period at the back end of January, putting an end to his 2024/25 campaign.

Another option at centre-half Julio Pleguezuelo is currently out with a rib injury, leaving the Pilgrims with only three recognised central defenders for their visit to Watford this weekend in Nikola Katic, Kornel Szucs and Victor Palsson.