Leeds United given all-clear on injury front as midfielder makes long-awaited return journey

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:01 BST
Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka appears to have avoided injury whilst representing Japan this month as his international duty came to an end on Tuesday afternoon.

Tanaka completed the full 90 minutes for Japan as the already-qualified nation drew 0-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifying with Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old started in central midfield versus the Gulf state, after appearing for the second half's duration in Japan's qualification-clinching 2-0 victory against Bahrain last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tanaka is of great importance to Leeds given the absence of club captain Ethan Ampadu and has pitched in with four goals this season since joining from 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Unlike winger Willy Gnonto, who hurt his ankle representing Italy U21 last Friday and has subsequently returned to Thorp Arch for further assessment, Tanaka's ability to finish Japan's game versus Saudi Arabia indicates he was not injured during the match and therefore should be available to face Swansea City at Elland Road this weekend.

News of Japan's 2026 World Cup qualification last week was met by Leeds supporters requesting the central midfielder be sent back to England prematurely. While that was never likely to be the case, United fans can rest assured that Tanaka is now en route back to Leeds and yet to present with any issues that will keep him out of the Championship title run-in.

Related topics:JapanEthan AmpaduChampionshipElland RoadSwansea City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice