Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka appears to have avoided injury whilst representing Japan this month as his international duty came to an end on Tuesday afternoon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tanaka completed the full 90 minutes for Japan as the already-qualified nation drew 0-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifying with Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old started in central midfield versus the Gulf state, after appearing for the second half's duration in Japan's qualification-clinching 2-0 victory against Bahrain last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanaka is of great importance to Leeds given the absence of club captain Ethan Ampadu and has pitched in with four goals this season since joining from 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Unlike winger Willy Gnonto, who hurt his ankle representing Italy U21 last Friday and has subsequently returned to Thorp Arch for further assessment, Tanaka's ability to finish Japan's game versus Saudi Arabia indicates he was not injured during the match and therefore should be available to face Swansea City at Elland Road this weekend.

News of Japan's 2026 World Cup qualification last week was met by Leeds supporters requesting the central midfielder be sent back to England prematurely. While that was never likely to be the case, United fans can rest assured that Tanaka is now en route back to Leeds and yet to present with any issues that will keep him out of the Championship title run-in.