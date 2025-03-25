Leeds United forward Joel Piroe has explained to Dutch broadcaster ESPN.nl his decision to reject a call-up to the Surinamese national team.

The Dutch striker is eligible to represent the Caribbean nation, located on the South American landmass, through his parentage but has chosen to turn down a maiden international call-up in order to help club side Leeds.

Piroe says it is a dream for him to play in the Premier League and hopes to fire United to England's top flight with his goals this season.

The ex-PSV Eindhoven youngster has 15 to his name so far this term, which is the fourth consecutive Championship season in which he has hit double figures for Leeds and former club Swansea City.

“It is of course always an honour that they [Suriname] invited me, but I also told them that given the toughness of the competition at the moment, I want to take my rest during international periods," Piroe said in an interview during this month's international break. "For now, it is difficult to travel all the way to Suriname and play my matches there. I want to focus fully on club football now. At the moment, I am only thinking about the title.”

Piroe's club-mate Junior Firpo declared for Concacaf nation Dominican Republic last year and has become an important player for the national team and its burgeoning football scene. He faces a quick turnaround after Tuesday night's friendly versus Puerto Rico in the city of Santiago, to make it back in time to train with Daniel Farke's group ahead of this weekend's Championship clash against Swansea City.

"I am not closing the door to the Dutch national team, but at the moment I do not know what I would like most. It is an honour for both," Piroe added on his international future.

Suriname are 138th in the men's FIFA World Rankings and boast extensive heritage in the Dutch national team setup with the likes of Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard, Edgar Davids, Clarence Seedorf, Patrick Kluivert, Michael Reiziger, Georginio Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also eligible to have represented Suriname during their careers, had it not been for their involvement with De Oranje.

Former Leeds teammate Crysencio Summerville is also eligible to represent Suriname and remains uncapped by the Netherlands.