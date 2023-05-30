Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has been identified as a frontrunner to become the next manager of Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

According to the Daily Mail, the American is being eyed by the club who could miss out on European football next season as they sit sixth in the table ahead of the final matchday.

Marsch was sacked by Leeds in February and held talks with both Southampton and Leicester City but turned down both clubs, with the pair relegated alongside Leeds.

He has been strongly linked with the United States job which, if appointed, would likely mean he would manage his home nation at the 2026 World Cup, which is being held across Canada, USA and Mexico.

Monaco need to win at home to Toulouse on Saturday and hope Lille and Rennes drop points in order to secure some form of European football.

Marsch is reportedly identified as the man who could take the club back into Europe as failure to qualify could mean the club has to change their transfer planning. Marsch has yet to return to management since being sacked by Leeds after winning just four of 20 Premier League games this campaign.

The 49-year-old has worked with Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig in Europe, and knows outgoing Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell from his time with the German outfit.

It remains to be seen which option Marsch will pick after Gregg Berhalter’s contract with the USMNT expired at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Anthony Hudson currently in interim charge.

Shortly after he was dismissed by Leeds, he wrote: “I’ve taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it’s been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds.

“I’m very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I’ll think of that with great pride.

“I’m also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire.