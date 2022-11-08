Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night when they turn their attention to the Carabao Cup.

The Whites take on Wolves for a chance to reach the fourth round, and they will be looking to build on the momentum built up from the last two games. Jesse Marsch has managed to ease pressure with back-to-back dramatic wins, over Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth respectively. This weekend, Leeds face Tottenham in their final outing before the month-long World Cup break.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Guerreiro links

Leeds are said to be pushing for a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro.

Guerreiro is out of contract in the summer, and TEAMtalk claim the Whites are drawing up a contract offer in a bid to convince the ful-back to make the switch to Elland Road at the end of his current deal.

Guerreiro is a 28-year-old left-back who has been a mainstay for Dortmund over recent years. It would be quite the catch if Leeds could land him, and they do need more help on that side amid injury issues for Stuart Dallas and poor form and fitness from Junior Firpo in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall race

Leeds are said to be lining up a deal to land Birmingham City star George Hall. According to Football Insider, the Whites have already had a £3million offer rejected by the Championship club, but they are lining up a new bid, determined to get a deal done. The 18-year-old is said to have attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, but Leeds are on the front foot and hope to beat some of their rivals.