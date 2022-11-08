In an interview with BBC Radio 5Live, the England international and ex-Leeds man spoke of what will prove to be an emotional Elland Road return on December 28, when United host Manchester City in the Premier League. Phillips has been restricted to only a handful of appearances at the Etihad Stadium this season, due to a variety of factors including Rodri’s form and his own injury troubles, including a long-standing shoulder problem which threatens to rob him of a place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

However, Leeds’ penultimate fixture of 2022 will most likely see the Wortley-born midfielder return to Elland Road in away colours.

"I’m obviously looking forward to going back to Elland Road, it’ll be an unbelievable moment for me, it’ll be a strange moment walking into the away changing room and the fans not singing my name but yeah, it will be one of the good moments in what has been a tough start to the season. Hopefully, it’ll be a good reception.

"I’m still a massive Leeds fan, I actually went to the game against Fulham, they didn’t win but I went to support the boys – and Erling [Haaland], he’s a massive Leeds fan as well. We’ve actually talked about coming to Elland Road together as well to watch a big game so Leeds fans need to watch out for us in the stand,” Phillips said.