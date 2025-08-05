Strong Leeds United call in bookies' new predicted final Premier League table vs Brentford, Wolves & West Ham

The bookies have made a strong Leeds United call in their new predicted final 2025-26 Premier League table.

An informative fresh viewing of Leeds United has been provided - but where do the bookies think Daniel Farke’s Whites will finish on their Premier League return?

Newly-promoted Leeds have brought in seven new signings so far this summer and a first look at the new-look team on home soil was finally provided in Saturday’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Villarreal at Elland Road.

Up until then, the early July clash against Manchester United in Stockholm had provided the only chance for fans to see Leeds in the flesh due to the club’s next two pre-season friendlies in Germany being played behind-closed-doors.

Saturday’s visitors Villarreal finished last season’s La Liga campaign in fifth place, sealing qualification for the Champions League in the process. But despite missing several players, Leeds produced a solid display against their Spanish counterparts in a fixture which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fans - and also the bookies - have now been provided with a fresh sighting of Farke’s Whites whom along with fellow newly-promoted pair Burnley and Sunderland are heading for the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

As part of a strong Whites call, this is where those making the odds think Leeds will finish on their Premier League return against the likes of Brentford, Everton, Wolves and West Ham using the latest title odds.

Odds: 7-4 (in from 2-1).

1. 1st: Liverpool

Odds: 7-4 (in from 2-1). | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Odds: 5-2.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Odds: 5-2. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Odds: 7-2 (out from 10-3).

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Odds: 7-2 (out from 10-3). | Getty Images

Odds: 11-1 (out from 10s).

4. 4th: Chelsea

Odds: 11-1 (out from 10s). | Getty Images

Odds: 33-1.

5. 5th: Manchester United

Odds: 33-1. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Odds: 50-1.

6. 6th: Newcastle United

Odds: 50-1. | Getty Images

