An informative fresh viewing of Leeds United has been provided - but where do the bookies think Daniel Farke’s Whites will finish on their Premier League return?

Up until then, the early July clash against Manchester United in Stockholm had provided the only chance for fans to see Leeds in the flesh due to the club’s next two pre-season friendlies in Germany being played behind-closed-doors.

Saturday’s visitors Villarreal finished last season’s La Liga campaign in fifth place, sealing qualification for the Champions League in the process. But despite missing several players, Leeds produced a solid display against their Spanish counterparts in a fixture which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fans - and also the bookies - have now been provided with a fresh sighting of Farke’s Whites whom along with fellow newly-promoted pair Burnley and Sunderland are heading for the country’s top flight at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.