Leeds United eye possible '15-point' haul to boost bid for Premier League survival

Leeds United are hoping to ensure their Premier League stay is extended beyond a solitary season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United favourite Stuart Dallas believes there is one key area where the Whites can improve and hand themselves a 15-point boost in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Saturday’s agonisingly late defeat at Fulham marked the latest step in what has been a challenging start to the Whites’ return to the top flight. After claiming a narrow home win against Everton on the night when Premier League football returned to Elland Road, the Whites have fallen to a heavy defeat at title contenders Arsenal, battled to a draw with Newcastle United and were condemned to that late defeat at Craven Cottage by Gabriel Gudmundsson’s own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those results have left the Whites sat one point and two places above the relegation zone as they now turn their focus towards what already feels like a vital clash at bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. The visit to Molineux should offer an opportunity for Farke and his players to kickstart an improved run of form - although their hosts’ impressive performance in a defeat at Newcastle on Saturday should act as a warning to the Whites.

With small margins proving to be crucial in every game this season, some Premier League clubs have hired specialist set-piece coaches and have found some benefit as they make the most from free-kicks and corner kicks. As it stands, Leeds do not have a set-piece coach - and former Whites star Dallas believed his old club could well boost their bid to avoid relegation back into the Championship by improving in that area.

He told The Square Ball podcast: “Set pieces are massive. I think we’ve seen Arsenal last year, Aston Villa, the amount of goals, and that can be the difference in 10-15 points per season. I think this season is going to be difficult; we’re gonna have to grind out results, but I don’t see any reason why we can’t do that.

“I think, especially at home, we’re going to be hard to beat. I truly believe that we’re staying up. I think the team look good. As I said, the structure of the team is good. It’s about creating momentum and confidence. We can go next week to Wolves and win. You wouldn’t believe how much confidence that will give the team going forward, but I think we stay up. I think we stay up comfortably.”

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United's new predicted final Premier League position after Fulham defeat