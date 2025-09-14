Leeds United's club value compared to Premier League giants Man City, Liverpool and more

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 14th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST

How are Leeds United valued as a club following their promotion into the Premier League?

Leeds United’s dramatic Championship title win ensured the Whites secured a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence from the elite of English football.

The celebrations will live long in the memory and although the first month of the new campaign has provided plenty of challenges for Daniel Farke and his players, there is still great excitement and satisfaction over going head-to-head with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea once again this season.

Of course, going into battle with some of the biggest clubs in world football means facing some of the biggest budgets around and Leeds have tried to help Farke in his attempts to mount a successful push to remain in the top flight by spending around £100 million on ten new signings during the summer transfer window.

That has only added to the Leeds United’s value as a football club - but how does that value compare to their top flight rivals?

TransferMarkt club value: €1.33bn

1. Arsenal

TransferMarkt club value: €1.33bn | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TransferMarkt club value: €1.23bn

2. Manchester City

TransferMarkt club value: €1.23bn | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

TransferMarkt club value: €1.12bn

3. Liverpool

TransferMarkt club value: €1.12bn | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

TransferMarkt club value: €1.08bn

4. Chelsea

TransferMarkt club value: €1.08bn | Getty Images

TransferMarkt club value: €891.10m

5. Tottenham Hotspur

TransferMarkt club value: €891.10m | Getty Images

TransferMarkt club value: €723.20m

6. Manchester United

TransferMarkt club value: €723.20m | Manchester United via Getty Images

