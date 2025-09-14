Graham Smyth with things you might have missed from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Fulham

London has often been where Leeds United go to suffer heartache and the trip to Fulham was no different.The worst thing about this latest disappointment in the capital was how late in the day Fulham's winner arrived. A draw was on the cards, the fifth point was almost in the bag and then a freak goal changed everything. Including the mood.

Here's the YEP take.

Leeds United Good Day

Karl Darlow. He won't consider it a good day, however he was good on the day. A first Premier League game for four years and a point to prove after the Sheffield Wednesday game but he produced some sublime saves. His performance was everything it needed to be and there was no fault to attach to him whatsoever for the goal. He deserved a point at least.

Leeds United Bad Day

Anton Stach. The midfielder's overall performance wasn't terrible but it wasn't his best. Far from it. And when it came to set-pieces he didn't deliver - quite literally on occasion. He has to do better than hitting the first man.

Gabriel Gudmundsson. Having performed so well for 94 minutes it was a real gut punch to score in his own net in such a bizarre manner. The right-back defended so well throughout and handled Adama Traore really well. His haunted-looking face at full-time said it all.

Jaka Bijol. The big Slovenian is having to be ultra patient having signed as a player everyone thought would start games for Leeds. Neither Joe Rodon nor Pascal Struijk gave much away at all against Fulham and would have deserved a clean sheet had it arrived. Bijol may have to keep on waiting for now.

Getty Images

Off-camera moments

Noak Okafor and Gabriel Gudmundsson drilling long-range aerial switches to one another towards the end of the warm-up, while the right-sided pair Jayden Bogle and Brenden Aaronson kept it simple with shorter passes on the deck.

Ao Tanaka giving Lukas Nmecha a playful clip round the ear as they debated who should go in the middle first for the substitutes' rondo.

Pascal Struijk opting to go long under pressure and putting the ball in a good area that forced Fulham to concede a throw, as Daniel Farke rose from his seat to applaud and stick his thumb in the air.

Longstaff calming everyone around him down after a frenetic spell of football.

Some words exchanged between Leeds sports scientist Tom Robinson and Marco Silva at full-time.

Gabriel Gudmundsson apologising to the away end at full-time.

Harrison and Iwobi having a catch up before Okafor had a chat with the Fulham man.

The Leeds kit men having to navigate a tricky exit from Craven Cottage in their van.