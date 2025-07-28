Leeds United relegation odds vs Sunderland, Burnley, Wolves, Brentford, Everton as statement signings eyed

A look at Leeds United’s new Premier League relegation odds versus key rivals.

Leeds United have landed a big new signing as key new rivals close in on a statement signing of their own - and there have been changes in the Premier League relegation odds.

Leeds had been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper all summer and giant Brazilian stopper Lucas Perri was unveiled as the club’s seventh signing of the summer on Saturday evening, joining the Whites for £15.6m from Lyon.

But the Whites are not alone in being a newly-promoted side making big moves in the transfer market, free spending Sunderland having agreed a £17m deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka.

The Black Cats have already shelled out well over £100m this summer to sign Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, Enzo Le Fee and Noah Sadiki in addition to landing Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer.

Leeds, though, are eyeing a statement signing of their own, the club remaining in negotiations with Feyenoord in their bid to sign another Brazilian star in winger Igor Paixio. The Whites also remain on the hunt for a new striker and maintain interest in Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz.

Burnley have also been busy landing new recruits such as England international Kyle Walker although the Clarets are poised to lose star keeper James Trafford in the opposite direction.

Brentford, meanwhile, are making the main headlines of the established Premier League sides in terms of losing star men upon Bryan Mbeumo’s £71m switch to Manchester United. Fellow star Yoane Wissa could be next to go.

The odds for relegation are constantly changing and as a new week starts the bookies have delivered their latest prices for the drop. Here, based on those odds, is how they now see the final Premier League table looking.

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

3. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

4. 4th: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1 (only with two firms).

5. 3rd: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 200-1 (only with two firms). | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

6. 5th: Aston Villa

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

