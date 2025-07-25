Leeds United have half a team of fresh faces and expected key rivals have a new forward in every Premier League move of the summer transfer window so far.

After a ten day mini window for the FIFA Club World Cup, the full summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 16 and will stay open until Monday, September 6,

It means the window has now been open for just short of six weeks - plus the ten day mini window that preceded it.

A whole host of deals have been completed and Leeds now have half a team of new faces through six new additions whilst more recent deals has seen expected key new rivals Wolves sign a new striker but fellow key rivals Brentford lose a £71m star.

Here, we run through every move completed by Leeds and all 19 of the club’s new top-flight rivals so far this summer.

1 . Arsenal IN: Noni Madueke, pictured (Chelsea, £48.5m), Cristhian Mosquera (Valencia, £13m). Christian Norgaard (Brentford, £15m), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad, £51m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea, £5m). OUT: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, £6.5m), Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, £2.5m), Kieran Tierney (Celtic after being released); Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji among others released; Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Neto (Bournemouth) - back to parent clubs after loans.

2 . Aston Villa IN: Yasin Ozcan (from Kasimpasa, £7m), Zepiqueno Redmond (Feyenoord, free), Marco Bizot (Brest), Modou Keba Cisse (LASK, £4m). OUT: Robin Olsen, pictured, (released, rejoining Malmo FF); Philippe Coutinho (Vasco da Gama, free), Hesler Hayden (Coventry City, £3.5m), Rico Richards (Port Vale), Josh Feeney (loan to Huddersfield Town), Kortney Hause (released); Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Marco Asensio (PSG), Axel Disasi (Chelsea) - back to parent clubs after loans, Kyrie Pierre (Brentford, free).

3 . Bournemouth IN: Djordje Petrovic, pictured (Chelsea, £25m), Adrien Truffert (Rennes, £14.3m), Eli Junior Kroupi (Lorient, £12m). OUT: Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid, £50m), Milos Kerkez, pictured, (Liverpool, £40m), Joe Rothwell (Rangers, £3.5m), Jaidon Anthony (Burnley, £8m); Kepa Arrizabalaga (back to Chelsea after end of loan); Daniel Jebbison (loan to Preston), Max Aarons (loan to Rangers).

4 . Brentford IN: Jordan Henderson (free transfer after leaving Ajax), Caoimhin Kelleher, pictured, (from Liverpool, £12.5m rising to £18m), Michael Kayode (Fiorentina, £14.5m), Romelle Donovan (Birmingham City, £3m), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord, £21.25m), Kyrie Pierre (Aston Villa, free). OUT: Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United, £71m), Christian Norgaard (Arsenal, £15m), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen, £8.4m); Emeka Peters (Feyenoord), Ben Mee, Ben Winterbottom (released), Tony Yogane (loan to Dundee).

5 . Brighton IN: Charalampos Kostoulas (Olympiakos, £31.4m), Tommy Watson (Sunderland, £10m), Diego Copploa (Hellas Verona, £9.4m), Yun Do-young (Daejon Hana Citizen, £2m), Nils Ramming (Eintracht Frankfurt, £750k), Olivier Boscagli (PSV, £11m), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge, £17m). OUTS: Joao Pedro (Chelsea, £55m), Simon Adingra (Sunderland, £21m), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg, £8.5m), Odel Offiah (Preston North End, £1m), James Beadle (loan to Birmingham City), Amario Cozier-Duberry (loan to Bolton Wanderers).