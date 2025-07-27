A star man from expected key new Leeds United rivals is reportedly furious at being denied a move.

A star player from Leeds United’s expected key new rivals is reportedly furious at his club and intent on not playing or training for them again.

Bees forward Yoane Wossa excelled during the 2024-25 Premier League campaign in which he bagged 19 goals and four assists to help his team finish in tenth place.

Nottingham Forest saw bids for the striker rejected in January but both Forest and also Newcastle United have returned with fresh offers for the 28-year-old star this summer.

Newcastle’s offer was reportedly worth around £25m the offers from both Forest and the Magpies were rejected with Brentford insisting that Wissa is not for sale.

The club are understood to be especially keen to keep Wissa following the summer departures of star pair Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal.

Long serving boss Thomas Frank also left the club this summer to become new Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Wissa, though, according to Sky Sports, is reportedly furious at not being allowed to move clubs and intent on not playing or training for the club again as things stand.