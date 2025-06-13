A Leeds United star is nearing a Whites exit and he is unlikely to be alone in departing Elland Road this summer. So what will the new ‘base’ to build from look like?

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions and the club’s recruitment this summer will clearly be crucial to the club’s prospects of surviving the first season back.

But Leeds have already lost two key men from last season’s promotion winning team in former loanees Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell and more player exits also appear very likely with the first of them seemingly imminent.

First choice left back Junior Firpo becomes a free agent this summer upon his contract expiring and the 28-year-old has reportedly digitally signed a three-year deal to re-join former club Real Betis.

Huge doubt also surrounds the future of another defender Max Wober who told Austrian press this week that Leeds wanted to sell him. With two of last season’s key men Solomon and Rothwell also returning to their parent clubs, the base to build from will most likely look very different to the one that ended the 2024-25 campaign.

Here, we run through our idea of the new best XI and bench after the summer’s most likely exits but with an attacker addition.

GK: Karl Darlow Ended the season as clear first choice keeper and Whites no 1 as things stand.

RB: Jayden Bogle Streets ahead as first choice right back and one of the easiest picks.

CB: Joe Rodon A rock at the back and just a case of who partners him.

CB: Pascal Struijk Struijk ended the season recovering from a foot fracture and Ethan Ampadu dropping back from centre midfield into the centre of defence usually forms a very solid centre-back pairing next to Rodon. Struijk, though, is the natural call when back fit.

LB: Isaac Schmidt A bit of a rapid rise to first choice left back but that's probably the way it would look if Firpo departs and Wober also follows as seems very possible. Sam Byram is the obvious alternative but there are also doubts on that front with Byram out of contract in the summer. A clear problem area in which Leeds are very light.