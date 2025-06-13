A Leeds United star is nearing a Whites exit and he is unlikely to be alone in departing Elland Road this summer. So what will the new ‘base’ to build from look like?
Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions and the club’s recruitment this summer will clearly be crucial to the club’s prospects of surviving the first season back.
But Leeds have already lost two key men from last season’s promotion winning team in former loanees Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell and more player exits also appear very likely with the first of them seemingly imminent.
First choice left back Junior Firpo becomes a free agent this summer upon his contract expiring and the 28-year-old has reportedly digitally signed a three-year deal to re-join former club Real Betis.
Huge doubt also surrounds the future of another defender Max Wober who told Austrian press this week that Leeds wanted to sell him. With two of last season’s key men Solomon and Rothwell also returning to their parent clubs, the base to build from will most likely look very different to the one that ended the 2024-25 campaign.
Here, we run through our idea of the new best XI and bench after the summer’s most likely exits but with an attacker addition.
